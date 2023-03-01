 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsInterview

If India doesn't succeed in securing energy without using fossil fuels, the world will not succeed: Lars Aagaard

Sweta Goswami
Mar 01, 2023 / 08:14 PM IST

If you look at the figures, in 20 years India will need extra electricity capacity equal to the capacity of the entire European Union today. That is wild. But it also gives India something that is very unique, said Aagaard, Denmark's minister for climate change, energy and utilities.

Lars Aagaard, Denmark's minister for climate change, energy and utilities.

In the coming months, a number of renewable energy (RE) projects in India are going to have some form of collaboration with Denmark, and the European Union (EU) as a whole, so that the country can achieve its target of installing 500 gigawatts (GW) of RE capacity by 2030. It is for this purpose that Denmark’s minister for climate change, energy and utilities Lars Aagaard has come to India.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Aagaard said Denmark understands India’s stand on “phase down” of coal instead of “phase out” as it stems from the need to provide affordable electricity to over a billion people. He also said India and Denmark are going to partner for offshore wind power, energy efficiency, green hydrogen, expanding the energy market, digitalisation and making the Indian grid more adaptive to renewable energy. Edited excerpts:

As many as seven memoranda of understanding (MOUs) were signed between Danish and Indian companies and institutions for green transition. You also met your Indian counterpart RK Singh. What partnerships are we looking at beyond these MoUs?

The headlines facing me as the climate change and energy minister of Denmark, the headlines facing the EU, the headlines facing India are all the same. So we're looking at how can we expand renewable capacity within our own electricity systems and Denmark is working together within India on that.