Hindalco MD Pai: Worst over for Novelis, improvement expected from Q4

Feb 10, 2023 / 06:21 PM IST

Hindalco and its US subsidiary Novelis are expected to improve their performance in the fourth quarter as inflationary pressures ease

Novelis, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Hindalco Industries that makes beverage cans, reported a 95 percent drop in net profit to $12 million for the December quarter, as net sales fell 3 percent to $4.2 billion.

Hindalco managing director Satish Pai spoke to Moneycontrol about receding cost pressures for the company's Indian business, better prospects for Novelis, and the potential impact of tariffs on Russian aluminium, among other topics.

Edited excerpts:

After a 63 percent drop in Hindalco’s consolidated profit and a 48 percent decline in operating profit, will financials improve in Q4 and FY24?