Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 01:14 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

H2 would be much better, expect loan growth to improve: Yes Bank CEO Prashant Kumar

Yes Bank has been able to bring in a large number of new customers, Prashant Kumar, MD and CEO of Yes Bank said.

CNBC-TV18

Prashant Kumar, MD and CEO of Yes Bank, which reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter, said that the second half of this fiscal would be much better. The private sector lender reported profit at Rs 129.4 crore for September ended quarter 2020, against loss of Rs 600 crore in a year-ago period.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Kumar said, "If we don’t have any negative surprise from the pandemic, our second half would be much better. He added that the bank was seeing better demand from the market in terms of credit.

The bank has been able to bring in a large number of new customers, Kumar said. "We have opened almost 60,000 new accounts on the current account/savings account (CASA) side during September and we are targeting to take it to 1 lakh new customers adding to the bank every month and we are going to achieve this by December or January," he said.

Speaking about repayment of loans, Kumar said 5.5 percent of loans amounting up to Rs 9,000 crore are yet to make repayment. “We have disclosed the entire overdue book, which is overdue for more than 30 days. That is something around Rs 9,000 crore which is 5.5 percent of our loan book,” he said.

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 01:12 pm

