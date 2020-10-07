Great Indian Festival: Have postponed seller fee hike; likely to do it in December, says Manish Tiwary, Amazon India

Breaking with convention, Amazon has announced a month-long Great Indian Festival (GIF) — its annual flagship sale — this year. In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Manish Tiwary, Vice-President, Amazon India, talked about why the company deferred hiking the commission it charges sellers to December and why GMV (gross merchandise value) is not a metric it is focusing on currently. Edited excerpts:

Manish Tiwary: I don’t have the data readily available in terms of breakup. We have seen an acceleration of new sellers. The surge in sellers is so high that at this point we are focussed on making sure we can register them.

Manish Tiwary: During certain parts of these 3-4 odd months, for a certain set of sellers, we had given certain waivers. It was largely focussed on SMB (small and medium businesses), weavers and the artisans. These were specifically time-based. One of the things we have done is we have postponed the fee increase. Normally if you look at most years, the fee increase would have happened by now but we have postponed it to after the festive season because we do see that as another way to help out sellers during the festive season.

Manish Tiwary: There’s a lot of benchmarking. It should have happened by now but we postponed it and would probably do it in December, post the festive season.

Manish Tiwary: I would just qualify it by saying that depending on the market environment, some categories go up and some go down, depending on the seller. It got postponed for all sellers, across all categories, and will happen after the festive season.

Manish Tiwary: We will share that when we make the announcement. It is a work in progress; can’t share it right now.

Manish Tiwary: Yeah, it’s a combination. There are various heads that come under it.

Manish Tiwary: That's a difficult one. I don’t know where this number comes from. Each festive season we are focussed on two or three things to look at and unfortunately, GMV is not one of them. The reasons are very simple. Probably we are still at an early stage of e-commerce and therefore we are far more focussed on getting more and more customers to come online. Second is to give a better experience vis-a-vis the last festival season for our Prime customers. And third is to get more and more sellers to be successful.

Manish Tiwary: Every festival season over the last six years has been bigger than the previous one and that's a reflection of the number of sellers and the number of consumers who are using Amazon. We believe that the 2020 festival season will be bigger than 2019. I would focus on a few metrics — new customers coming online to Amazon.in and the seller success metrics overall.

Manish Tiwary: If I compare pre-March ... our Prime customers are buying with higher frequency and buying across categories ... We are also seeing more and more new customers come online and I believe that the trend will continue during the festive season.

Again, we are seeing the same behaviour for sellers. Sellers are selling larger parts of their inventory online for obvious reasons and more and more new sellers are joining the marketplace.

I spoke about this programme: local shops at Amazon. In a short period we already have more than 20,000 stores in this programme. So, I think both the seller behaviour and consumer behaviour will continue into the festive season.

Manish Tiwary: All our ideas come from customers. Starting from Navratri to Diwali, different parts of the country celebrate festivals differently. Even if you look at 2019, we did have a month-long celebration in some ways. We had a Dhanteras activity; we had large-appliance activities, and after every Diwali we go back to consumers to learn more and to understand more.

Manish Tiwary: We have been quite humbled by the way adoption is happening, especially in Tier 2 and 3 cities. We are seeing an acceleration even in the number of sellers from Tier 2 and 3 cities. Our sellers understand their customers really well and therefore in some ways it is a lead indicator.