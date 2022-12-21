 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt should protect India’s steel industry from dumping in the wake of non-tariff barriers across globe: JSPL’s MD

Nickey Mirchandani
Dec 21, 2022 / 04:16 PM IST

The company’s managing director Bimlendra Jha said that he expects the government to create a level playing field for the industry in the upcoming budget, underlining that Indian steel companies faced multiple challenges in 2022.

Jindal Steel expects the government to guard against dumping of steel in the face of non-tariff barriers coming up in various parts of the world, including Europe. The company’s managing director Bimlendra Jha said that he expects the government to create a level playing field for the industry in the upcoming budget, underlining that Indian steel companies faced multiple challenges in 2022 such as dwindling exports, slack demand, lower prices and shrinking profit margins.

The managing director in a detailed conversation with Moneycontrol spoke about the demand-supply situation, challenges in the macroeconomy, industry outlook and expectation from the budget.

Edited excerpts:

Let’s start with the demand-supply situation, especially in a global situation that is facing a recession scenario and geopolitical tensions.

Uncertainties still loom large in the world. Europe continues to be in conflict. The renewable energy situation is still not where it is supposed to be. So we are very much dealing with 2023 under very similar circumstances as 2022, barring a few things that are probably different for the steel industry in India.

The steel industry in India saw two halves of the year differently or probably quarter by quarter. Things are very different in 2022 with the government imposing certain export curbs on steel as well as iron ore in its own wisdom, because steel prices were going through the roof and it was important to secure raw material for downstream industries. It came at a time, unfortunately for the steel industry, when prices started softening and imports started happening. India became a net importer of steel.