Exclusive | We continue to be very excited about India: SoftBank's Munish Varma

Munish Varma, Managing Partner, SoftBank Investment Advisers.

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank has actively invested over $10 billion in Indian new-age companies and is set for bumper returns with two of its large portfolio companies Policybazaar and Paytm rolling out their IPOs. Nisha Poddar caught up with Munish Varma, Managing Partner, SoftBank Investment Advisers, to gauge SoftBank’s 2.0 India strategy.

Edited excerpts.

Q: Can we safely say that SoftBank is and will be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the spate of unicorn IPOs that we are seeing in India right now?

A: So, we have been investing in India for a long period of time. We have been significant investors and always had a view that India's demographics, internet penetration, smartphone usage and data consumption would lead to big outcomes in the space of internet and technology businesses. We have PolicyBazaar, which is our first investment and was listed on public markets yesterday and witnessed great outcome. And we have Paytm, to be listed soon. We have been very happy with our investment returns on these investments and not just these two but others as well. And like you said, Indian capital markets right now are robust. Markets are looking to invest capital in companies that are tech-enabled, and we hope that a bunch of other companies will come to markets very soon.

Q. Paytm, India's biggest-ever IPO is your portfolio company and SoftBank continues to hold stake; what is it that you're betting on for the future in Paytm?

A. It's a platform that connects consumers and merchants, right? And it's connecting hundreds of millions of consumers with millions of delivery merchants and these consumers and merchants are transacting on that platform. So most transactions themselves are value, to start with. And then as those transactions become deeper and the penetration becomes greater, there'll be multiple levels of organisation that Paytm can, is doing and will do more of in the future. Right. I think for me, if I look forward to three, four or five years out, I think the ecosystem that Paytm has built by being at the centre of both merchants and consumers. It's two-sided. Both sides will be super beneficial and will allow them to monetise in a very effective and sizeable number. They are doing it even now but that increases and the pace of amortisation increases as time goes by. We are again, big believers in the company, in the platform, in the management team and will continue to be a very good investment for us.

Q: What about fintech bets of Softbank in India? Fintech companies are going for lending as an opportunity including Paytm. Is SoftBank as an investor ready to take that risk?

A. Fintech is a growth enabler and the reason why it has great potential is also because if you are in the segment and somebody's financial transactions, financial history, there are a lot of adjacent verticals you can branch out into. Lending happens to be one of them. And again, when we talk about lending...financial sources broadly will take on different forms -- one would be distribution. It could be distribution or manufacture of insurance products, the distribution or manufacturing of investment products, and distribution of lending products or doing lending ourselves. Now, of course, there's a fine line between how much risk you take on your own balance sheet versus how much you distribute when you talk about lending.

And I think different firms will find the right sort of balance that works for them and that works for their capital position. Different firms will take different strategies. Lending itself, if done correctly, can be a very lucrative strategy as well but then so is distribution. I think you cannot generalise it. I think it is form specific, based on the strength of the format, the quality of the data, and the capital format and the access to capital. So different forms will chart different parts.

Q. For your future investments in Fintech, what will be the key aspects that you'll watch out for?

A. I think the key performance indicator is engagement, right? How engaged are the users, how much of their financial life they trust in the platform, how many times are they transacting on the platform, what are access and quality, what is the quality of data that you have access to that allows you to take better, smarter credit decisions in real time? It's simply engagement.

Q. PolicyBazaar not just had a good listing on the first day but the stock continues to gain, is that a vindication of the valuations, which has been much talked about in the unicorn IPOs?

A. I think it's a vindication of the depth of the Indian capital market system. A lot of capital came and got invested in private companies. The next in that evolution is always to have these companies mature and access public markets. Then the question is, are public markets liquid and deep enough? And so what we've seen is an indication that the public markets are liquid enough to absorb these new age companies and give them a very successful reception. Now the next step obviously comes when as these companies have gone public and if you look at a cohort that's gone public in the last six-eight weeks, two months, these companies will report quarterly numbers and the markets will watch them for their performance or the number that they report. And that's just the next step in the evolution of you know, Indian internet investing.

Q. A lot of the book has been bought by the new global investors coming into India, which is a good thing, but it also means that it is backed and the valuation has been defined by the foreign investors, maybe not as much Indian investors. How do you assure the sustainability of these valuations because that will be the real litmus test?

A. I think capital is global and in these IPOs there has been significant participation from domestic India capital as well. And then secondly, sustainability of valuations and how these companies trade on the stock markets will be a function of two things. One global macro conditions, general availability of liquidity, but more importantly, the performance of these companies. As public companies, they'll have certain quarterly targets. They will release the numbers, they will release forecasts for next year, and as long as they keep meeting those numbers and performing on the commitments that are given to public markets, these companies will do well and evaluations will reflect that. However, if any company not just in India, but anywhere in the world, if you miss your numbers, multiple models, then that obviously has an impact.

Q. Across the world, many Unicorns have not been able to sustain the listing valuations. SoftBank’s balance sheet will have mark-to-market performance based on the stock performance of these companies that are getting listed, how do you assure good returns going forward?

A. Absolutely right, much like we are investors in these companies and much like other investors we will watch these companies carefully every quarter when they release their public numbers to see them performing according to the plan. And if they do perform according to plan, I have no doubt that the markets will reward them...... the markets will reward good execution. And if there's any company that does not miss or does not perform as per expectations and has a string of quarters where they miss numbers then the market will respond to about appropriately as well.

Q. What is the kind of commitment that Softbank shows to its portfolio companies and expertise it brings to the table for the portfolio companies?

A. When we invest in a company, obviously, we have this capital but we also have access to an ecosystem, right where we listed across all the different farms and groups all I do to companies. So there's access to that ecosystem. There's access to different parts of the world geography going to be really helpful. If companies want to enter Japan, for example. And then we've always made the right introductions for these company founders, which some of them use more than others. And again, then we can make the introduction at the right level. Then, of course, companies (need) to talk to each other and see if there's anything beneficial to both of them that we can get to an agreement. So public companies again, with a bit more careful, either public companies or private companies. So we will make introductions that are appropriate and will be helpful to them where we can be investors, management teams to run their businesses.

A. Positive, you know. Delhivery and Oyo have filed the DRHPs. So and hopefully, they will come to market in relatively short order. In terms of expectations, markets are rewarding businesses that have sound business model, sound unit economics and are showing growth. Three of the companies we talked about are qualifying on all three of these criteria. And markets will reward them appropriately and then we'll have a successful listing.

Q. What about path to profitability? Do you think another spate of IPOs coming in from FirstCry and Lenskart, there will be a better crop of companies coming to the market, maybe for the year 2022.

A. Different companies are at different cycles of their life cycle. So I don't think that's a fair comparison, necessarily...... different companies, different stages. And also different companies, different growth prospects, and depending on sectors, and thirdly different companies with different trade-offs for growth versus profitability. So I think again, you can't compare one to the other. I think you have to look at sector-specific, what is the opportunity, growth opportunity in that sector. What is the company doing to capitalize on it and how would it look if they traded off profitability for growth? What are the levers that they can pull in the future? And you look at all those factors and then you make an investment.

A. So I think look, like you said, these are all tailwinds for the market. Hard to find what happens with liquidity globally. From a scarcity value if you look at India...look at the drop-off, tech-enabled, internet-enabled, tech-driven companies, relative to the total number of companies listed in India, this is still a very, very small percentage. So I think adding another 10-20-30-40-50 doesn't mean to shift the balance. So I think there will still be a very small percentage.

So I'm quite comfortable with that. And then ultimately, like you said, companies will get a good value on how they perform relative to their business model. So that's what a company management should focus on. And that's what they do, focus on performance against their sort of objective, right? What happens with liquidity? What happens with scarcity value? What happens with all market conditions? That's not in anyone's control

Q. How many IPOs are you looking at from your portfolio in India in the next year?

A. We know that Oyo and Delihvery are filing for DRHPs and we should have a few more after that.

Q. Listing is one phase of the startup evolution in India, the second one in terms of the valuation discovery will be after a year when the lock-in period ends. What is the path to sustainability of these valuations and how do you foresee that phase?

A. Under the new DRHP, the lockups are for six months, which is the global norm as well. Once that expires, more liquidity more ability to trade....we will see how these companies perform then. Between now and then, there are a bunch of quarters to go and they have to perform well, And again, when lock-up expires, there will be more freedom to trade and to sell, and people will evaluate then how the business is doing relative to the opportunities that were presented to them and take decisions. We'll see. It's hard to predict what happens a year from now.

Q. In most of these companies, it's up to the management to balance growth and market share and respond to the public market expectations. What is your thought?

A. My own view is they should respond to opportunities that if you have growth and by pushing these levers you can increase or decrease growth and you have proven how you can manage your business, then no reason necessarily to be short term thinking.

Q. SoftBank chose to invest in Swiggy versus Zomato? Zomato saw a good listing, stock is holding up. If you could turn back time would you have decided differently between the two companies?

A. No. I am glad that Zomato is doing so well because it makes our investments in Swiggy look good. And we, as it is, have great expectations of investments in Swiggy and the fact that Zomato is trading where it is, gives us validation. As you know in the core delivery business, they are pretty much neck to neck. They have taken slightly different lines to expand them. But we feel good about the investment in Swiggy and the fact Zomato is trading where it is and had such as successful welcome reception in the public markets.

Q. Swiggy listing, what is the plan?

A. You should ask Harsha that question.

Q. SoftBank has in the past been active on investments in companies which need acquisition funding for growth, is there a shift from that strategy currently?

A. No, I think it is, again.... you know, we don't define a strategy and then drive force that's right in the market. We look at what the opportunity is bottoms up and if we find companies that have opportunities to grow inorganically, we will be willing to fund them. But it's not that we have a top-down strategy that says okay, let's find businesses that need capital for inorganic growth. Let's expand those. We look bottoms up, we find a good business, good management team, good time, executing well. And they can decide that they want to pursue or continue pursue organic strategy on an inorganic one and if they need capital for either, as an investor we would be happy to support them.

Q. How much is SoftBank going to invest in India from the Vision Fund 2, after making good returns from the listings of portfolio companies?

A. We always expect good returns from our Indian investments.... it's coming through now and again, like you're saying it's early days, they just listed, we have lockups in place. We are significant shareholders and plan to remain significant shareholders in these companies. So I think a significant portion of Vision 2 fund capital has come into India and we've deployed in India over the years across fund one and two. So we still continue to be you know, very excited about India as possible.

Q. There were statements made that $5-10 billion can be invested in a year's time?

A. If there is an opportunity, then there is no capital constraint necessarily.

Q. Does it now give you a lot of risk appetite in the Indian market to go very aggressive?

A. I don’t think our investment thesis style changes including our appetite for risk. We will continue to do more of what we have always done. Which is look good management teams, tech-enabled businesses that are solving significant pain points for consumers or businesses, big outcomes. I don't think the fact that we had on paper some successes in India in any fundamental way alters our investing strategy whether it is from risk profile point of view or what we are looking for.

Q. In the larger scheme of things for SoftBank globally, has India notched up after recent returns?

A. It's a start. We have always been invested in India, but this is a first...we obviously had an exit with Flipkart, when we invested initially. But this is the first Indian investment that has actually gone public. So it gives us a bit more confidence that Indian public markets are deep, that our companies are maturing, can list, command healthy valuations. So yes, it gives us more confidence. Absolutely.

Q. The ticket size of your investments is much smaller now, is your strategy now focussing on early investment in a promising probable multi-bagger and is that also your safety net for future?

A. We are flexible with our investment size. We don't have a constraint on how, what the minimum size has to be...Clearly there's something that works efficiently with a minimum size that's efficient for us. But it's not constraint per se. Certain sectors don't need much capital. If you look at enterprise SAAS business, it doesn't need much capital. And if you don't invest mid-stage for example, you can't invest in late-stage growth because then you might not get an opportunity to deploy any capital so you might have to go slightly earlier. We will deploy capital based on the opportunity and again if you can go slightly earlier in certain cases, which is the right time to invest, then will do that. And maybe that gives us an opportunity to do forward investments in the future as well. So, we will that into account when we are deciding the right size of investment and also the right time.

Q. Which are the top three sectors in the new-age space which are looking most attractive for investment?

A. It is not about deals fructifying soon but I think Fintech is a massive sector that will continue to throw opportunities...I think health tech, again, if I think 10-15 years forward, it will be a very big space not just in India but even globally and even enterprise SAAS because India has some real competitive advantages in enterprise SAAS.