Zydus gets SEC nod to conduct clinical trial of COVID-19 antibody cocktail
The antibody cocktail therapy is most suited for high-risk COVID-19 patients within the first 10 days of onset of symptoms and meet any of the listed criteria such as age being 65 years or above.
June 04, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST
Zydus said the monoclonal antibody cocktail ZRC-3308 has been found to be safe and well-tolerated in animal toxicology studies and has demonstrated the ability to neutralise SARS-CoV-2 both in vitro and in animal studies. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado - RC2SJN9VMM9S
Zydus Cadila has received permission to conduct clinical trials of its neutralising monoclonal antibodies (mAbs)-based cocktail for the treatment of COVID-19.
The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved Phase I and II clinical trials of Zydus Cadila's biological therapy ZRC-3308, ANI reported, citing sources.
Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.
The pharma major had earlier applied to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct clinical trials.
Zydus said the monoclonal antibody cocktail ZRC-3308, a cocktail of two SARS-CoV-2-neutralising monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), has been found to be safe and well-tolerated in animal toxicology studies and has demonstrated the ability to neutralise SARS-CoV-2 both in vitro and in animal studies.
Earlier, US-drug maker Eli Lilly had received approval for restricted emergency use of its antibody cocktail drugs. Bamlanivimab 700mg and etesevimab 1400mg is being used for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Bamlanivimab and etesevimab together have been authorised under Emergency Use Authorisation in the US and select EU countries, for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19.
The therapy is most suited for high-risk COVID-19 patients within the first 10 days of onset of symptoms and meet any of the listed criteria such as age being 65 years or above.
The other criteria include obesity with a body mass index of more than 35, type one or type two diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease including those on dialysis, chronic liver disease, currently receiving immunosuppressive treatment, or if aged above 55 with either heart disease or hypertension or chronic lung disease.