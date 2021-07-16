Zydus Cadila has concluded clinical trials of COVID-19 DNA vaccine for 12-18 years old, Centre tells Delhi HC

ZyCoV-D is a three-dose, intradermal vaccine which is applied using the PharmaJet needle-free system.

Zydus Cadila has concluded clinical trials of COVID DNA vaccine for the 12-18 years old and the vaccine is subject to statutory permissions, the Centre said in its affidavit filed in Delhi High Court - ANI reported.

The Centre informed the same to the Supreme Court last month adding that the vaccine will be available soon. The Zydus Cadila, on July 1, said it plans to roll out its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D in 45-60 days, subject to regulatory approvals and manufacturing scale-up.

The company added that it could produce 4 to 5 lakh doses at its old facilities and expects to produce one crore doses monthly from mid of August, once the new manufacturing facility, expected to come on board from the end of July, is operational.

"We are aspiring to produce about 5 crore doses by December," said Dr Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Cadila Healthcare.

On the pricing of the vaccine, Patel said the company will announce it before the commercial launch of the jab.

If approved, Zydus Cadila's jab will be the fifth COVID-19 vaccine to get approved in India after Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V and Moderna. It will be the first vaccine to get a nod for children.

The company had said its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D demonstrated 66.6 percent efficacy against symptomatic RT-PCR positive cases in the interim analysis. It has also told the DGCI that ZyCoV-D is safe for children aged 12 to 18 years.

It is a three-dose, intradermal vaccine which is applied using the PharmaJet needle-free system. It can be stored at 2-8 degree Celsius but has shown good stability at temperatures of 25 degree Celsius for at least three months.