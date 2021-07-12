Zydus Cadila COVID-19 vaccine: Decision on emergency use approval likely this week

ZyCoV-D is a three-dose, intradermal vaccine which is applied using the PharmaJet needle-free system.

A decision on the approval of Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine is likely this week. The Subject Expert Committee will send its recommendation to the Centre after examining the data submitted by the firm earlier this month.

"The vaccine has been tested on adults as well as children above 12 and if the regulatory committee is satisfied with the submitted data and documents, the vaccine will be approved for emergency use soon," officials told Times of India.

Another official said that the preliminary assessment of the emergency use authorisation application submitted by the company is going on.

"The SEC will be meeting in the coming week, representatives of the company will be also asked to make presentations,” an official said, adding that once approved, the supply of vaccine is expected to begin by August-September.

If approved, Zydus Cadila's jab will be the fifth COVID-19 vaccine to get approved in India after Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V and Moderna. It will be the first vaccine to get a nod for children.

The company said its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D demonstrated 66.6 percent efficacy against symptomatic RT-PCR positive cases in the interim analysis. It has also told the DGCI that ZyCoV-D is safe for children aged 12 to 18 years.

The Centre had on June 27 in an affidavit told the Supreme Court that Zydus Cadila’s vaccine candidate, “will be available for 12-18 age group soon, subject to the statutory permissions”.

It informed the court that Zydus Cadila, which is developing DNA vaccines, has concluded its clinical trial for between the age group of 12 to 18 years of age. "Subject to the statutory permissions, it may be available in near future for children of the age group of 12 to 18 years of age," it added.

ZyCoV-D is a three-dose, intradermal vaccine which is applied using the PharmaJet needle-free system. It can be stored at 2-8 degree Celsius but has shown good stability at temperatures of 25 degree Celsius for at least 3 months.