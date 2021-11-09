ZyCov-D: Zydus Cadila's 3-dose needle-free COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,128

File image of ZyCov-D vaccine (Source: Twitter)

Zydus Cadila's three-dose needle-free COVID-19 vaccine will cost Rs 1,128 to the Centre, according to the cost breakup shared by the company. The drug firm on November 8 said that it has received a purchase order to supply one crore doses of ZyCoV-D, to the Union government at Rs 265 per dose, excluding jet applicator and GST.

"Zydus Cadila has received an order to supply one crore doses of ZyCoV-D, the world's first Plasmid DNA Vaccine, to the Government of India at Rs 265 per dose and the needle-free applicator being offered at Rs 93 per dose, excluding GST," the pharma firm said in a regulatory filing.

According to the price break up, a single dose of the vaccine will be made available to the Centre at Rs 376 which includes the cost of the jet applicator and GST, taking the price of 3-dose jab to Rs 1,128.

The vaccine maker said that the pricing has been decided in consultation with the Centre.

The vaccine will be administered using a needle-free applicator, called PharmaJet, instead of traditional syringes.

The PharmaJet is a needle-free applicator to ensure painless intradermal vaccine delivery which also leads to a significant reduction in any kind of major side effects.

ZyCoV-D is the first DNA plasmid vaccine in the world for human use, developed indigenously by the company against the COVID-19 virus, Zydus Cadila said.

The firm said that ZyCov-D has shown good stability at temperatures of around 25 degrees for at least three months.

ZyCoV-D is the first vaccine cleared by India's drug regulator for inoculation of those aged 12 years and above.

The three doses of ZyCoV-D, are to be administered 28 days apart. The vaccine was given emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Indian drug regulator on August 20.