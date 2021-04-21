Zomato rolls out 'priority delivery' feature on app for orders marked as 'COVID-19 emergency'

Zomato delivery worker waits to collect an order from a restaurant (File Image: Reuters)

Food aggregator Zomato on April 21 rolled out the "priority delivery" feature on its application for orders that will be marked as "COVID-19 emergency".

The delivery of such orders would be expedited through prioritised preparation at restaurant kitchens and "fastest rider assignment", Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal said.



At Zomato, we will prioritise these orders by providing fastest rider assignment, and dedicated customer support in case of queries. Thousands of restaurants have pledged to prioritise these orders in their kitchen above all others. (2/4)

— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) April 21, 2021

"Today, along with thousands of our restaurant partners, we just rolled out a 'priority delivery for covid emergencies' feature on the Zomato app. This feature will allow our customers to mark *This order is related to a COVID-19 emergency* option during checkout (sic)," he tweeted.

"All deliveries to such customers will be contactless by default to ensure the safety of our riders, and subsequent customers. Needless to say, all customers should opt in for contactless deliveries right now," he added.

Goyal also thanked the "thousands of restaurants" who have partnered with Zomato and agreed to prioritise the 'COVID-19 emergency' orders in their kitchens.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Also read: Mumbai Police clarifies curfew rules after Zomato taunts Swiggy for night deliveries

Notably, Zomato and other online food delivery service providers have been granted exemption from the lockdown-like curbs imposed in Maharashtra. The online food delivery applications are being widely used to place orders, as dine-in services have been restricted in a number of states in view of the second COVID-19 wave.