App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 03:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zero tolerance to terrorism, checking influx of illegal immigrants to be focus of new Modi govt

Narendra Modi is set to assume the charge as prime minister for a second time on May 30.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Zero tolerance towards terrorism and checking illegal immigration will be the focus areas of the second Modi government, which may also take some tough actions like implementing the NRC across the country and annulling Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP-led NDA has received a landslide mandate in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections with the saffron party winning 303 of the 542 seats that went to polls this time.

Narendra Modi is set to assume the charge as prime minister for a second time on May 30.

The "decisive leadership" of Modi has "fundamentally altered" the national security paradigm of India in the last five years and his government will look at a zero tolerance approach towards terrorism in the next five years, according to the BJP manifesto 'Sankalp Patra', released before the general elections.

related news

"Our security doctrine will be guided by our national security interest only. This is exemplified by the surgical strikes and the air strikes carried out recently.

"We will firmly continue our policy of 'Zero Tolerance' against terrorism and extremism and will continue to follow our policy of giving a free hand to our security forces in combating terrorism," it said.

The party is "committed to annulling Article 35A" of the Constitution of India as the provision is "discriminatory against non-permanent residents and women of Jammu and Kashmir", according to the BJP manifesto.

The article provides special rights and privileges to the natives of Jammu and Kashmir

"We believe that Article 35A is an obstacle in the development of the state. We will take all steps to ensure a safe and peaceful environment for all residents of the state," it said.

"We will make all efforts to ensure the safe return of Kashmiri Pandits and we will provide financial assistance for the resettlement of refugees from West Pakistan, Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) and Chhamb," the BJP manifesto said.

Article 35A was incorporated in the Constitution in 1954 through a presidential order on recommendations of the then Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru's cabinet.This provision gives permanent residents of the state special rights and privileges in government jobs, scholarships, aids and acquisition of property.

No non-state subject can buy land or settle permanently in Jammu and Kashmir due to the article.

The BJP also reiterated its position since the time of the Jan Sangh to the abrogation of Article 370, which allows a separate flag and constitution for the state.

Referring to illegal immigration from neighbouring countries, the BJP manifesto said there has been a huge change in the cultural and linguistic identity of some areas due to illegal immigration, resulting in an adverse impact on the local people's livelihood and employment.

"We will expeditiously complete the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process in these areas on priority. In the future, we will implement the NRC in a phased manner in other parts of the country," it said.

Currently the NRC is being updated in Assam. When the draft NRC was published on July 30, 2018, there was a huge controversy over the exclusion of 40.7 lakh people from it.

The draft NRC included the names of 2.9 crore people out of the total 3.29 crore applications. The final NRC is expected to be published on July 31, 2019.

The Supreme Court-monitored NRC exercise, aimed at identifying illegal immigrants in the state that borders Bangladesh, was carried out only in Assam, which faced an influx of people from Bangladesh since the early 20th century.
First Published on May 28, 2019 03:40 pm

tags #BJP #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Ranveer Singh's '83: Team India leaves looking their best in uniform

Arjun Kapoor on his relationship with Malaika Arora: The media has bee ...

Here's why Disha Patani may never work with Salman Khan again!

Randeep Hooda's grandmother passes away, the actor pens endearing post

TV actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary arrested for attacking an employee in a s ...

Deepika Padukone was the PERFECT bride, Sabyasachi Mukerjee bears evid ...

Varun Dhawan is all pumped for the World Cup 2019, watch video

Bharat: Salman Khan has THIS as an alternate career option for Katrina ...

Veeru Devgan Funeral Live Updates: Ajay Devgn performs the last rites ...

Before #JCBKiKhudai, This Is How JCB's Excavator Has Always Been a Par ...

DHFL Shares Drop 7% on Reports of Look-out Notice Against Promoters

Six Foods That Can Lower the Risk of Cancer

Veer Savarkar Jayanti: Some Lesser-known Facts About the Freedom Fight ...

Paine Shows Off Basketball Skills by Nailing Half-Court Shot

Anupam Kher meets Kangana Ranaut at Mumbai Airport, Shares Photos

Salman Khan Thinks an Alternative Career for Katrina Kaif Could be to ...

Naukri.com Parent Firm Info Edge India to Buy iimjobs.com for Rs 81 Cr ...

Gennaro Gattuso Set to Set Down as Manager of AC Milan

BIMSTEC invite ‘not a snub to Pakistan’, underscores India’s Nei ...

With Modi 2.0 set to take office, here are some constructive suggestio ...

New govt can start by cutting corporate tax to 25% and removing exempt ...

Customised FDI policy incentives to attract big-ticket foreign investm ...

Congress president Rahul Gandhi adamant on quitting, asks party to fin ...

Closing Bell: Sensex trims losses to end marginally higher, Nifty abov ...

Like IBC in first term, structural reforms to continue in Modi’s sec ...

Rally has just started for midcaps and smallcaps, says Porinju Veliyat ...

RBI's guidelines for NBFCs will not impact earnings but will ease liqu ...

Rahul Gandhi's 'tragic hero' act deserves no sympathy; Congress needs ...

Veer Savarkar birth anniversary: Legacy of man who coined term 'Hinduv ...

BIMSTEC leaders to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in: India must expa ...

Narendra Modi 2.0: Why landslide mandate, right conditions make it per ...

After Darbar and Indian 2, future of Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan as acto ...

French Open 2019: Caroline Wozniacki’s early exit questions the effe ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

Alpa Shah on Nightmarch, her Orwell Prize-longlisted account of journe ...

Oppo Reno, Reno 10x Zoom launched, pricing starts at Rs 32,990, Rs 39, ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.