Zakir Naik to be deported from Oman, India in touch with authorities there: Sources

Mar 21, 2023 / 06:36 PM IST

Indian agencies' sources say there are strong possibility that local authorities may oblige their request and he will be detained.

Radical Islamist preacher Zakir Naik is likely to be deported from Oman. Indian intelligence agencies are already in touch with Oman authorities to detain Naik during his visit to Oman on March 23.

Naik has been invited to deliver two lectures in Oman. His first lecture “The Quran a Global Necessity” is organized by the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs of Oman and scheduled on the first day of Ramadan-March 23.

The second lecture “Prophet Muhammad [PBUH] A Mercy to Humankind” is scheduled at Sultan Qaboos University on March 25 evening.

Local Indian embassy is in touch with agencies to detain and eventually deport him under the local laws. Sources in Indian intelligence agencies said that there was strong possibility that local authorities oblige to their request and detain him.