App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 07:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zakir Naik says he won't return to India till he feels safe

Naik is facing various cases, including for hate speech and money laundering, in India and has been staying abroad to evade arrest.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Zakir Naik, the controversial Islamic preacher who has been staying abroad to evade arrest in various cases in India, on Wednesday said he would not return home till he felt "safe from unfair prosecution".

Naik's statement, issued through his PRO, came amid reports that he was being deported to India from Malaysia. "The news of my coming to India is totally baseless and false.

I have no plans to come to India till I don't feel safe from unfair prosecution," said Naik in the statement. He added that he would "surely return to my homeland" when he feels "that the government will be just and fair."

Naik is facing various cases, including for hate speech and money laundering, in India and has been staying abroad to evade arrest.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had first registered a case against the 51-year-old Naik under anti-terror laws in 2016 for allegedly promoting enmity between different religious groups.

The NIA and Mumbai Police, subsequently, had also carried out searches at 10 places in Mumbai including residential premises of some of the office bearers of the foundation run by Naik. The foundation was earlier put on restricted list by the Home Ministry for receiving funds from abroad.
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 06:48 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Zakir Naik

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.