Zakir Musa trapped during encounter in South Kashmir

They said that a locality in Tral of Pulwama district was cordoned by security forces this evening following a specific input. The forces were fired upon by terrorists trapped inside a house.
Zakir Musa, the so-called chief of Al-Qaeda's Kashmir cell, Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, was May 23 evening trapped during a cordon and search operation at Tral in South Kashmir, officials said.
An encounter was underway and there were confirmed reports about the presence of Musa there, they said.
