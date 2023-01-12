English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    'Yuva Shakti' India's driving force, says PM Modi

    Addressing the National Youth Festival after inaugurating it, PM Modi said from toys to tourism, defence to digital, the nation is making headlines across the world.

    PTI
    January 12, 2023 / 06:38 PM IST

    "Today there are global voices saying this century is India's century. It is your century, century of India's youth," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said (File image)

    Yuva Shakti is India's driving force and the country's economic growth provides great opportunity to the youth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Habballi, Karnataka, on Thursday.

    Addressing the National Youth Festival after inaugurating it, PM Modi said from toys to tourism, defence to digital, the nation is making headlines across the world. "Today there are global voices saying this century is India's century. It is your century, century of India's youth." He underscored the need for positive disruption to overtake even the most advanced country in the world.

    "This is a special time in history. You are a special generation. You have a special mission of making an impact for India on the global scene." Yuva Shakti (youth power) is the nation's driving force and the country's economic growth provides great opportunity for its youth, he added.
    PTI
    Tags: #economic growth #Narendra Modi #Yuva Shakti
    first published: Jan 12, 2023 06:38 pm