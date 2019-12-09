YSRCP, JD(U) support Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019

YSRCP and JD(U) on December 9 supported the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha, which was introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Participating in the debate on the bill, YSRCP leader Midhun Reddy said his party supports it but has certain concerns and voiced hope that the government will take note of them.

Supporting the bill, JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh asserted that the proposed legislation is not against secularism.

JD(U) is part of the BJP-led NDA.

According to the Bill, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

The Bill has triggered widespread protests in northeastern states with a large section of people and organisations opposing the Bill, saying it will nullify the provisions of the Assam Accord of 1985, which fixed March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date for deportation of all illegal immigrants irrespective of religion.

To assuage feelings of tribals of the Northeast, where many feel that permanent settlement of illegal immigrants will disturb the region's demography, the government has made provisions under which the Bill will not be applicable in the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime areas and those tribal regions that are governed under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

The Bill was an election promise of the BJP in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls.