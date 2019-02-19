Youths who vandalised ancient pillars in Hampi made to re-erect them, fined Rs 70,000

The four youth who vandalised ancient pillars in Hampi were tracked down, fined Rs 70,000 each and have been ordered to re-erect the pillars by the authorities.

As per a New Indian Express report, a court in Karnataka’s Hospet city took punitive action against the youth who desecrated pillars at the Vishnu Temple Complex in Hampi a few days ago.

The four accused, Ayush Sahu from Madhya Pradesh and Raja Babu Chowdary, Raj Aryan Chowdary, and Rajesh Kumar Chowdary, all hailing from Bihar, had to re-erect the pillars in front of Archaeological Survey of India officials and Hampi policemen, Additional Public Prosecutor Geetha Mirajkar said.

The rowdy youths were arrested on February 8 and released from judicial custody on February 14.

Mirajkar said: “The maximum punishment for the act is two years imprisonment or fine up to Rs 1 lakh. Offenders will have to serve the jail term if they are unable to pay the fine.”

A video of the four ravaging the pillar had gone viral on social media last week. Incidentally, Ayush had shared the video on Instagram, but deleted it shortly; however, by then, it had gone viral, sparking a social media outrage.

Ballari district police had formed teams to nab the accused after the ASI registered a complaint. They were arrested from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Madhya Pradesh.

How they were tracked down

Ballari Superintendent of Police Arun Rangarajan said the team found a phone number linked to the Instagram account where the video was posted; this led them to the suspects.

Analysis of call data records and tracking location of the phone number confirmed it was present in Hampi, but had been switched off since the vandalism video went viral. Cops then found out the number’s most frequently contacted person and obtained the identity of two other youth. A consignment delivery message received from an e-commerce website revealed the address of one of the accused.

Police found the kin of one of the suspects at the location, wherefrom they tracked down the youths to the place they were hiding.