Youth World Boxing Championships: Vishwanath, Vanshaj among eight boxers to advance to quarterfinals

PTI
Nov 20, 2022 / 03:20 PM IST

Eight Indian boxers advanced to the quarterfinals of the Youth Men and Women's World Boxing Championships in La Nucia, Spain.

Reigning Asian youth champions Vishwanath Suresh and Vanshaj were among eight Indian boxers who advanced to the quarterfinals on the fifth day of the Youth Men and Women's World Boxing Championships in La Nucia, Spain.

Vishwanath (48kg) was up against Attrativo Salvatore of Italy and the Chennai boxer produced a clinical performance and showed his smart footwork and speed to convincingly win the pre-quarterfinal bout 5-0.

Vanshaj (63.5kg), who hails from Sonipat, displayed his power and technical superiority to blank Spain's Kakulov Enrique 5-0 and make it to the quarterfinals.

Jadumani Singh (51kg), Ashish (54kg) and Deepak (75kg) were the other three men boxers to win their bouts unanimously and move to the last eight stage.

Jadumani and Ashish got the better of Spains Jimenez Asier and Pamisa Eijay of Philippines respectively while Deepak defeated Argentina's Leiva Antonio.

In the women's section, Bhawna Sharma (48kg) and Asian youth champion Tamanna (50kg) won their respective bouts against Poland's Oliwia Zuzanna and Finland's Pia Jarvinen by RSC verdict and advanced to the quarterfinal.