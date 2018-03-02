Youth should associate with humanitarian aspects of Islam: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said India's youth should associate themselves with the humanitarian aspects of Islam and be able to use modern technology at the same time.

Every religion promotes human values, the prime minister said in his address at a conference on 'Islamic Heritage: Promoting Understanding & Moderation', where Jordan's King Abdullah II was also present.

India, the prime minister added, had been a "cradle of all major religions in the world".

He said the fight against terrorism and radicalisation was not against any religion, but against a mind set that misguides youth. Indian democracy is a celebration of age old pluralism, Modi said.

According to him, all faiths promote human values. "... therefore, our youth should associate themselves with the humanitarian aspects of Islam and should also able to use modern technology", he said.