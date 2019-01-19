App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 19, 2019 08:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Youth Ki Awaaz: What young minds expect from Budget 2019

Watch the video to find out what the younger generation is expecting from the upcoming Interim Budget and more.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

In our latest pre-budget series called "Youth Ki Awaaz", Moneycontrol reaches out to students of Amity University in Noida, to find out what the younger generation is expecting from the upcoming Interim Budget.

Watch Richa Gupta, Senior Economist at Deloitte, Congress Spokesperson Gourav Vallabh, and Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury debate the current state of the economy and field questions from young minds.
First Published on Jan 19, 2019 08:32 am

tags #Economy #India #Interim Budget 2019 #Politics #video

