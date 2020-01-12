Youth being misguided on Citizenship Amendment Act: PM Modi

Modi also said whoever has faith in India and believes in its Constitution can become an Indian citizen.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said a section of the youth is being misguided about the Citizenship Amendment Act and asserted that it will not take away anybody's citizenship.
Modi also said whoever has faith in India and believes in its Constitution can become an Indian citizen.
"There are a lot of questions among the youth about the new citizenship law, and some are being misled by rumours around it... it is our duty to clear their doubts," the PM said during an address at Belur Math in Howrah district.
"I want to make this clear again that the CAA is not about taking away anybody's citizenship, but about granting citizenship," he added.
Modi said that some people with political interests are deliberately spreading rumours about the new citizenship law. Lauding the youth for speaking against religious persecution of minorities, the prime minister said the energy of the country's young will form the basis of change in the 21st century.The PM is on a two-day visit to the city.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.