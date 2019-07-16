App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 06:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Youth arrested for communal post, gets bail on condition of distributing copies of Quran

In an interview to a local TV news channel, 19-year-old Richa Bharti has said she would not comply with the court’s order

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Instagram/@RichaBharti
Image: Instagram/@RichaBharti

In an unusual order, a Ranchi court has ordered a 19-year-old girl to distribute five copies of the Quran as punishment for posting a communal message on social media.

Richa Bharti, first-year-student at a local college, was arrested on the night of July 13 after a case was registered against her for allegedly sharing an objectionable post that hurt the sentiments of a minority community.

Judicial Magistrate Manish Kumar Singh granted bail to Richa with a rider that she distributes five copies of the Quran to government-owned educational institutions. The order also asked her to donate one copy of the Muslim religious text to complainant Mansur Khalifa, a member of the Sadar Anjuman Committee.

Close

Richa’s lawyer Ramparvesh Singh told Hindustan Times, “Directing her to donate the books within a fortnight in presence of police authorities and submit a compliance report, the court granted bail to Richa on the condition that she would furnish two sureties of Rs 7,000 each.”

related news

While filing the FIR on July 12, Mansur Khalifa had alleged that Richa’s posts on Facebook and WhatsApp were directed against a particular religion and could have disturbed the communal harmony of the society.

After Richa was arrested and sent to jail, certain Hindu organisations staged a protest outside the police station demanding her release. Many people expressed their anger at the “strange order”, including members of the ruling BJP.

BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga even said he would help her file a petition [against the order] in the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, in an interview to a local TV news channel, Richa has said she would not comply with the court’s order. She told the news channel that her post was regarding a group of people seeking revenge against the lynching of Tabrez Ansari on TikTok.

“Next, they’ll ask me to convert to Islam and read the namaz,” she added.

Unusual, not unprecedented

However, this is not the first time that a local court in Jharkhand has granted a conditional plea to those accused in a crime of communal nature.

In August 2017, a bench of Jharkhand High Court had imposed a unique condition of “community service through traffic management and helping patients at hospital” for granting bail to six people allegedly involved in communal violence in Ranchi.

The incident had occurred when a Hindu marriage procession was attacked in the Muslim-dominated Bargaiyn locality, leaving eight, including a five-year-old girl, injured. The incident was caused due to a fallout between the two communities after the groom's cousin shared an objectionable post on Facebook.

The court had asked the accused to do community service at the state-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi for managing the traffic or patients’ rush at OPDs for three hours.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 05:45 pm

tags #Facebook #Jharkhand #Ranchi #TikTok #WhatsApp

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.