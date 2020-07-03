Your bravery has sent a message to the world, PM Modi tells soldiers in Ladakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing soldiers in Nimmoo, Ladakh, said their bravery has sent a message to the world about India’s strength.

"The bravery that you and your compatriots showed, a message has gone to the world about India’s strength," the prime minister said.

"Your courage is higher than the heights where you are posted today," PM Modi added.

"Age of expantionism is over, this is the age of development. History is witness that expantionist forces have either lost or were forced to turn back," the prime minister said during his address.

"We are the same people who pray to the flute-playing Lord Krishna but we are also the same people who idolise and follow the same Lord Krishna who carries the 'Sudarshana Chakra'," PM Modi said.

Paying tributes to the soldiers killed in action during the face-off with China in Galwan Valley on June 15, the prime minister said that the bravery of "14 Corps will be talked about everywhere".

"Tales of your bravery and valour are echoing in every house in the country," PM Modi said, adding that the enemies of 'Bharat Mata' have seen the soldiers' "fire and fury".

"Those who are weak can never initiate peace, bravery is a pre-requisite for peace," PM Modi said, adding irrespective of World Wars or peace, "the world has seen the victory of our braves and their efforts towards peace" whenever the need arises.

"We have worked for the betterment of humanity," PM Modi said.

Earlier today, PM Modi reached Leh early morning to review security situation and meet soldiers serving at the LAC.

The prime minister's visit comes amid India's growing tensions with China and Chinese troops movement at the LAC in the past few months that led to a clash between the two countries' armies leading to fatalities on both sides.