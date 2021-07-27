MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

‘You watched porn, pay fine’: 3 gang members held for duping internet users by sending bogus pop-up notices

An investigation was initiated after a some people reported on social media about being issued police notices alleging they were watching pornographic content, and that it is a banned activity.

Moneycontrol News
July 27, 2021 / 11:22 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Three gang members were arrested for allegedly duping internet users by sending bogus pop-up police notices and asking them to pay a fine, claiming they were watching illegal pornographic content, Delhi Police said on July 26.

The three accused -- Gabrial James, Ram Kumar Selvam and B Dhinushanth -- were arrested from Tamil Nadu by a team of Delhi Police's Cyber Cell. The team had camped in the southern state for over a week and travelled over 2,000 kilometres between Chennai, Trichi, Coimbatore and Udhagamandalam to apprehend the three persons, police said.

The trio operated on the behest of their alleged mastermind, B Chanderkant, who is based in Cambodia and is Dhinushanth's brother, news agency PTI cited the police as saying.

An investigation was initiated after a few people reported on social media about being issued police notices alleging they were watching pornographic content, and that it is a banned activity.

The notices alleged that owing to viewing banned activity, all the files in the computer of the victims had been blocked. They were also asked to pay Rs 3,000 as fine, the police said. The victims also added that they were only conducting routine searches on their web browser and had not searched any pornographic content, according to the police.

Close

Related stories

"Action was initiated suo moto after registration of an FIR on the basis of social media inputs. The technical analysis of bogus pop-up notices showed that they were being routed through foreign locations," Anyesh Roy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell), told PTI.

"However, the money trail led to multiple accounts operating from Tamil Nadu. Accordingly, a team was dispatched to Tamil Nadu. Since, the accused used bogus addresses for opening accounts, the team camped in the region ... and several other places to finally apprehend three men including the local mastermind -- B. Dhinushanth."

When Dhinushanth was questioned, he reportedly told the police that the technical part of the entire operation, which included hosting bogus police notices and its targeted display to internet users, was being handled by his brother, B. Chanderkant, who operated from Veal Pon, near Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh, the officer said.

"In the investigation conducted so far, more than 20 bank accounts were found to be used to route the defrauded money. Cheating of more than Rs 30 lakh has been accounted for through identified UPI IDs and QR codes used in the bogus notices over a period from February to June this year."

"Dhinushanth disclosed that the cheated money was being moved out from the banking system through cryptocurrencies by his brother Chanderkant," he said.

The police said the matter is being further investigated to unravel the complete money trail as it is suspected that more accounts are being used to hide the money trail.

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Crime #Cyber Crime #cyber security #India #Internet
first published: Jul 27, 2021 11:22 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.