You may not be penalised for providing wrong details in NPR form: Report

The National Population Register (NPR) form may not penalise anyone who furnishes false or wrong information with a fine up to Rs 1,000, The Economic Times reported.

NPR is a register of usual residents of India. It is being prepared at the local (village/sub-town), sub-district, district, state and national levels under provisions of the Citizenship Act, 1955 and the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003.

Data for NPR was last collected in 2010 along with the house listing phase of the Census 2011. Updating this data was done during 2015 by conducting door-to-door surveys.

Earlier in January, the Centre had announced it will update its NPR records. Following which, the Registrar General of India (RGI) was tasked to prepare a fresh questionnaire, the report said, adding that a final NPR form may be release soon.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had earlier said that if a person does not share details asked in the NPR form, the questions will be “considered as dropped.”

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said his Janata Dal (United) will urge the Centre to drop columns pertaining to the place of birth of parents in the NPR form, since it has led to 'apprehensions' among many who were not aware of the details.

Some states such as Rajasthan and Punjab had said it was impractical to collect information on the date and place of birth of parents, the report said.

However, the decision on dropping the question on parents has not been taken yet, an official from the Ministry of Home Affairs told the publication.

According to the official, these details were collected in 2010 and 2015, respectively, as part of the NPR data collection exercise, but from this year it would be a separate query.