you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 12:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

You leave, we leave: Reactions pour in after PM Modi's cryptic tweet on social media

PM Narendra Modi is one of the most followed world leaders on social media

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet on March 2, saying he is thinking of giving up his social media accounts, left netizens shocked and confused.

While many are urged the prime minister not to quit the social media platforms, others expressed confusion over what the tweet indicated.

On March 2 evening, PM Modi tweeted: "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted."

Reactions started pouring in soon after. '#NoSir' and ‘#NoModiNoTwitter’ started trending on Twitter with people urging the prime minister to give up the social media accounts.



Some social media users suggested that they would also leave the platforms if the prime minister does. This included former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta who said she would "follow the path of my leader".



Some people offered explanations for the prime minister's cryptic message. This included senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. Reacting to PM Modi’s tweet, Tharoor said that the “abrupt announcement has led many to worry whether it's a prelude to banning these services throughout the country too.”




The prime minister is one of the most-followed world leaders on social media. He has 53.3 million followers on Twitter, 44 million on Facebook, 35.2 million on Instagram and 4.51 million subscribers on YouTube.

The Twitter handle of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has 32 million followers.

Also read | Give up hatred, not social media accounts: Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi's tweet

In September 2019, PM Modi was the third most followed world leader on the micro-blogging site, behind only US President Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama.

The prime minister was the first Indian to cross the 50-million followers mark on Twitter.

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 12:40 pm

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #social media #Technology

