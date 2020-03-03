You leave, we leave: Reactions pour in after PM Modi's cryptic tweet on social media

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet on March 2, saying he is thinking of giving up his social media accounts, left netizens shocked and confused.

While many are urged the prime minister not to quit the social media platforms, others expressed confusion over what the tweet indicated.

On March 2 evening, PM Modi tweeted: "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted."

Reactions started pouring in soon after. '#NoSir' and ‘#NoModiNoTwitter’ started trending on Twitter with people urging the prime minister to give up the social media accounts.



#NoSir Why you will leave sir, the people who misuse this media need to go, only you can do this ,#NoModiNoTwitter #ModiJi pic.twitter.com/8uUjNAxVvD — rajeev #ISupportCAA (@mishra1965) March 3, 2020





Sir, being your follower, I request you, please do not leave social media, we get a lot of inspiration from you sir, we are using social media because of you.#NoModiNoTwitter

— शिवम् सिंह (@Real__Shivam) March 2, 2020

Some social media users suggested that they would also leave the platforms if the prime minister does. This included former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta who said she would "follow the path of my leader".



Sometimes it’s the smallest decision that can change our life forever ! I will follow the path of my leader !! https://t.co/D7l1iZcosS — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) March 2, 2020



@Twitter @TwitterIndia bye bye this Sunday with modi ji Will delete my 9 years journey with Twitter.#ModijiWeLoveYou — धर्मेन्द्र दुबे (@thisisdharm) March 2, 2020

Some people offered explanations for the prime minister's cryptic message. This included senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. Reacting to PM Modi’s tweet, Tharoor said that the “abrupt announcement has led many to worry whether it's a prelude to banning these services throughout the country too.”

The PM's abrupt announcement has led many to worry whether it's a prelude to banning these services throughout the country too. As @narendramodi knows well, social media can also be a force for good & for positive & useful messaging. It doesn't have to be about spreading hate. https://t.co/B87Y7Mc32a— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 2, 2020



Does this mean only for “This Sunday” or forever starting “This Sunday” — Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) March 2, 2020



#NoModiNoTwitter

Question arises of why he is thinking to leave social media?

&

Not whether he should leave or not ? — Ankit Tiwari (@ankitti16376532) March 3, 2020

The prime minister is one of the most-followed world leaders on social media. He has 53.3 million followers on Twitter, 44 million on Facebook, 35.2 million on Instagram and 4.51 million subscribers on YouTube.

The Twitter handle of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has 32 million followers.

In September 2019, PM Modi was the third most followed world leader on the micro-blogging site, behind only US President Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama.

The prime minister was the first Indian to cross the 50-million followers mark on Twitter.