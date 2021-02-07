You could soon get driving licence without a driving test; check how

A self-driving vehicle (Representative image)

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft notification proposing a detailed set of norms for accreditation of driver training centres.

The ministry has listed out crucial requirements for driver training centres and a set of procedures they will have to follow. This is to ensure quality driver training to the citizens.

The ministry in a notification said: "Anybody who successfully completes driver training from such centres will be exempted from taking a driving test while applying for a driving licence at the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs)".

According to release, "The step will also help the transport industry to have specially trained drivers, which will improve their efficiency and reduce road accidents."

The road ministry's target is to reduce road accidents by half by the year 2025. While addressing the National Road Safety Council meeting, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had pointed out that reducing accidents is not a gradual process, and every stakeholder should treat it as a top priority with immediate effect. Sweden is the example where there is zero-tolerance for road accidents, Gadkari had noted.