Now, you can ask DoT to check cell tower radiations at your home

For a nominal fee, you can now ask the department of telecommunications to check radiations emitting from the mobile towers located near your house, as per a report in The Times of India.

"Pay a nominal fee and a team from the department of telecommunications will come and give will give you the exact readings of the electromagnetic radiation inside your room and locations inside your house," Deputy Director General of Department of Telecommunications RM Chaturvedi told the paper.

Chaturvedi, who on Saturday addressed the concerns of residents and RWAs gathered at the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Convention Centre, referred to the 25,000 article study submitted by World Health Organisation (WHO) that concluded: “current evidence does not confirm the existence ofany health consequences from exposure to low-level

electromagnetic fields”.

All details are extensively mentioned in the government portal- tarangsanchar.gov.in, he noted.

NDMC organised a meeting of medical experts, RWAs, oncologists and officials from the department of telecommunication to dismiss the fears of the common residents regarding the "ill effects of mobile tower radiations."

During the convention, experts tried to reassure the citizens that fear regarding EMF radiations are not "well-founded" and comprehensive studies have failed to prove any connection between tower radiation and fatal effects such as insomnia, headaches, infertility or even cancer.

"We all want mobile phones and its benefits but not the towers. Scientific evidence available in the public domain does not support any harmful EMF radiation from mobile towers. The radiation norms in India are 10 times more stringent than the international standards, recommended by the WHO," said director general of DoT Sunil Kumar during the convention.

Reports further suggest that DoT tested mobile towers around the NDMC convention centre which recorded emissions of 0.236 milliwatt PSM which is well below the prescribed limit of 450 milliwatts.