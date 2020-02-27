'You are compelling us': BJP general secretary BL Santhosh's warning to Bernie Sanders after tweet on Delhi violence

The Bharatiya Janata Party's National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh hit out at Democratic candidate for the US elections, Bernie Sanders, for his comments on the riots in Delhi, which have killed 34 people and injured more than 200 others.

"How much ever neutral we wish to be you compel us to play a role in Presidential elections .Sorry to say so...But you are compelling us (sic)," Santhosh said in a tweet, that he later deleted.

Santhosh was replying to Sanders' tweet, in which he had accused US President Donald Trump of failing on the issue of human rights.



Over 200 million Muslims call India home. Widespread anti-Muslim mob violence has killed at least 27 and injured many more. Trump responds by saying, "That's up to India." This is a failure of leadership on human rights.https://t.co/tUX713Bz9Y

— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 26, 2020

"Over 200 million Muslims call India home. Widespread anti-Muslim mob violence has killed at least 27 and injured many more. Trump responds by saying 'That's up to India'. This is a failure of leadership on human rights," Sanders had tweeted.

Sanders is the second Democratic presidential nominee after Senator Elizabeth Warren to speak against the violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Delhi.

Sanders' comments came a day after Trump's India visit, during which he was asked about the violence in a press conference. The US president had said, "As far as the individual attacks, I heard about it, but I didn't discuss that with him (Modi). That's up to India."

Apart from the Democratic presidential candidate, other influential senators too expressed concern over the developments on February 26.

"We are alarmed by the recent violence in New Delhi. We continue to support an open dialogue on issues of significant concern in order to advance our vital long-term relationship," Senator Mark Warner from the Democratic Party and John Cornyn from the GOP said in a joint statement.

Warner and Cornyn are co-chairs of the Senate India Caucus, the largest country-specific caucus in the US Senate.

Santhosh's earlier tweet on the violence, stating that the Jaffrabad Metro protest area has been "totally cleared" had also caused a controversy.

"... Time to enforce law in its entire spirit . Rioters need to be taught a lesson or two of Indian laws," Santhosh had tweeted.