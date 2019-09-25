Yogi govt announces Rs 6,000 annual aid for triple talaq victims

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on September 25 announced an annual support of Rs 6,000 to the victims of triple talaq till their rehabilitation and said they will get free legal aid.

The chief minister interacted with the victims of triple talaq under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) and said such women should be given rights over waqf properties and also called for several welfare measures that should be undertaken for their rehabilitation.

Around 300 women from across the state attended the event.