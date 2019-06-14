Yogi Adityanath visiting Greater Noida to review development work, road traffic advisory issued

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be visiting Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday to review various development work and meet traders, builders and buyers to discuss their problems, officials said.

He is scheduled to arrive at Greater Noida around 3 pm. He will review the performance of the three local authorities -- Noida Authority, Greater Noida Authority and Yamuna Expressway Authority, the officials said.

"During the visit, the chief minister is also likely to discuss the progress in the Jewar airport work, a global tender for which was floated recently to hire a developer," an official from the district administration said.

A panel of journalists from Noida and Greater Noida has also sought time to meet Adityanath during the visit to raise its concern over the arrest of three journalists of TV news channel Nation Live.

The journalists -- Ishika Singh, Anuj Shukla and Anshul Kaushik -- were arrested after their channel aired content that was allegedly defamatory to the chief minister.

Noida Traffic Police has issued an advisory informing the public of likely diversions in the evening due to the VIP movement in the area.