Yogi Adityanath stresses on people-friendly police in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on September 1 emphasised on the need to have public-friendly police in the state. "We need to change the perception about police, which was handed over to us in a legacy by the British. We need public-friendly police today whom the criminals should feel frightened, but the common people should have respect for them. Training plays a key role in it," Adityanath said.

The Chief Minister was addressing the inaugural function of the Police Training Centre in Kalpi tehsil in Jalaun district in Bundelkhand region of the state.

"This training school should not be limited to imparting police training only. In fact, it can play a big role in addressing the issues of public concern at the local level. The more we hone our training skills, the more we will find ourselves equipped to face challenges in our field," he said.

Adityanath on this occasion, also said, "When we look at the present scenario, we find that the nature of crime has changed. This change is being seen not only at the local level, but also at the inter-state and international level. In such a situation, it becomes important that how do we match up to the changing modern technology."

He said the UP Police is working more efficiently with the use of modern technology.

"All the important events like Kumbh Mela, NRI convention and Lok Sabha elections passed off peacefully. The role of police was highly appreciated," he said.

The Chief Minister said, "In the last two-and-half years, our government recruited over 75,000 police personnel and more than 50,000 recruitment are in process at present. There has been no incident of use of any unfair means in any such recruitment.

"Our government will reinstate 54 companies of PAC that had been terminated. We have also started the process of forming three women companies so that more women could be recruited in PAC," he added.