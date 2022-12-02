English
    Yogi Adityanath set to become first Uttar Pradesh CM to attend Davos World Economic Forum

    Adityanath will be travelling to Davos city in Switzerland in January 2023 to attend the WEF meet.

    Moneycontrol News
    December 02, 2022 / 03:37 PM IST
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File image)

    The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s office informed on December 2 that Yogi Adityanth will be leading the state’s delegation to the Davos World Economic Forum next month. With this, he will become the first Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh to attend the forum.

    The Davos WEF meeting will be held between January 16 and 20th. It will bring government and business leaders together along with noted members of civil society to discuss the current condition of the world and what needs to be prioritised for the year.

    "It will provide a platform to engage in constructive, forward-looking dialogues and help find solutions through public-private cooperation," the WEF said.

    Adityanath will be traveling to Davos city in Switzerland in January 2023 to attend the WEF meet. According to a Times of India report, he will be accompanied by a delegation of senior officials from the state industries department.

    The arrangements for the same will be made by the Uttar Pradesh investment promotion and facilitation agency; the Confederation of Indian Industries will be assisting the agency as and when needed.

    The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh will reportedly invite investors to the state at the summit; it is also planning to attract investments worth over Rs 10 lakh crore a month later in February at the global investors' summit.
    first published: Dec 2, 2022 03:37 pm