App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2019 07:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yogi Adityanath says Nankana Sahib to follow Kartarpur Sahib

Situated in the Punjab province of Pakistan, Nankana Sahib is named after the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak Dev, who was born in the city and began preaching there

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on November 12 said the day is not far when people from the country would be able to visit Nankana Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab province, as he congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for opening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor.

"I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all of you for this (opening of Kartarpur Sahib corridor). The day is not far when we will be able to go to Nankana Sahib," the CM told a gathering on the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

Situated in the Punjab province of Pakistan, Nankana Sahib is named after the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak Dev, who was born in the city and began preaching there.

Close

It is a popular pilgrimage site for Sikhs from across the world and carries high historic and religious value.

related news

Extending wishes on the occasion of Guru Purab, Adityanath said the country and humanity can never forget the sacrifices of Sikh gurus.

"Around 550 years ago, when the country was facing foreign invasions, religions and truth were being destroyed. During that period, Guru Nanak Dev Ji had paved the way for the welfare of humanity through his divine light," he said.

"Guru Nanank Dev had the courage to call Babur a 'Jabar' (atrocious) at the time when the people were reeling under the Mughal emperor's atrocities," he said, adding that a large section of society was afraid about practising their religion, the truth and the respect for their sisters and daughters.

"When the country and religions came under threat, the Sikh gurus never bowed or turned back. The sacred tradition of the sacrifice of Sikh gurus is written in golden words in the history of India and every Indian expresses gratitude towards this," he said.

The Chief Minister said that because of the sacrifice of Sikh gurus, the nation and religion are alive today. "Due to this great contribution, every Indian residing in any part of the world pays tribute to Guru Nanak Dev Ji through 'Prakashotsav'."

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 12, 2019 07:30 pm

tags #India #Yogi Adityanath

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.