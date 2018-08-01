Yogi Adityanath plans to build Navya Ayodhya, new city to be on the lines of London

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is planning to build Navya Ayodhya, a township planned on the lines of London, according to a report in The Times of India.

The township, that will include world class facilities, has been approved by the state tourism department. It will host "Nirvana Abode", a place meant for those awaiting death and want to attain moksha or salvation, the report suggests.

Navya Ayodhya is proposed to come up on a 500-acre land parcel along the Faizabad-Gorakhpur highway. The location is 10 kilometres away from Ayodhya.

The project report prepared by consultancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has pegged the project’s cost at Rs 1,200 crore.

The work on the township, which will have five-star hotels, riverside resorts, multi-storied commercial and residential buildings and underground drainage and electric wiring, will start this year, the report suggests.

Faizabad district magistrate and vice chairman of the Faizabad Development Authority (FDA) Anil Kumar Pathak told the newspaper that transformative construction is not possible in Ayodhya due to congestion.

“Therefore, it is necessary to develop a new township to bring Ayodhya on world tourist map,” Pathak added.