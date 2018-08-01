App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yogi Adityanath plans to build Navya Ayodhya, new city to be on the lines of London

The project report has been prepared by consultancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), which has pegged the new township's cost at Rs 1,200 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is planning to build Navya Ayodhya, a township planned on the lines of London, according to a report in The Times of India.

The township, that will include world class facilities, has been approved by the state tourism department. It will host "Nirvana Abode", a place meant for those awaiting death and want to attain moksha or salvation, the report suggests.

Navya Ayodhya is proposed to come up on a 500-acre land parcel along the Faizabad-Gorakhpur highway. The location is 10 kilometres away from Ayodhya.

The project report prepared by consultancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has pegged the project’s cost at Rs 1,200 crore.

The work on the township, which will have five-star hotels, riverside resorts, multi-storied commercial and residential buildings and underground drainage and electric wiring, will start this year, the report suggests.

Faizabad district magistrate and vice chairman of the Faizabad Development Authority (FDA) Anil Kumar Pathak told the newspaper that transformative construction is not possible in Ayodhya due to congestion.

“Therefore, it is necessary to develop a new township to bring Ayodhya on world tourist map,” Pathak added.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 05:23 pm

tags #India #Real Estate #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.