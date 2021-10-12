MARKET NEWS

English
Yogi Adityanath, Pinarayi Vijayan meet to resolve coal crisis

Yogi Adityanath had on October 11 directed UP Power Corporation Chairman M Devaraj to do a thorough review of the supply of coal to power plants in the state, and directed him to take all necessary steps to ensure adequate supply.

Moneycontrol News
October 12, 2021 / 11:47 AM IST
Kerala Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty said the state government will take a decision on imposing power cuts after October 19. (Representative image)

Kerala Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty said the state government will take a decision on imposing power cuts after October 19. (Representative image)

Uttar Pradesh and Kerala chief ministers Yogi Adityanath and Pinarayi Vijayan held an emergency meeting to resolve the coal crisis that has translated into a power shortage.

Kerala Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty said the state will take a decision on imposing power cuts after October 19.

"The Kerala government will take a decision on imposing power cuts after October 19. At present, the state is facing a shortage of 100 MW and is trying to meet the demand-supply gap through the automated management system and by purchasing electricity at higher prices," the minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Adityanath had on Monday directed UP Power Corporation Chairman M Devaraj to do a thorough review of the supply of coal to power plants in the state, and directed him to take all necessary steps to ensure adequate supply.

He also gave instructions to ensure continuous power supply in urban and rural areas between 6 pm and 7 am since the festival season was underway.

Close

Many states have raised fears of a possible blackout due to the shortage of coal.

The Union Ministry of Power said it has directed state-run NTPC and Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) to secure power supply to Delhi.

In a subsequent statement, the ministry said some states are not supplying power to their consumers and imposing load shedding. "At the same time, they are also selling power in the power exchange at high prices," it said.

"The responsibility to supply power to the consumer is of the distribution companies and they should first serve their consumers who have the right to receive 24x7 power. Thus, the distribution companies should not sell power in the power exchange and starve their own consumers."

The Centre has requested states to use the unallocated power for supplying electricity to the consumers. "In case of surplus power, the states have been requested to intimate to the Government of India so that this power can be reallocated to other needy state," it said.

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coal #India
first published: Oct 12, 2021 11:47 am

