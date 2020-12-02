PlusFinancial Times
Yogi Adityanath meets major defence players to discuss investments

India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh earlier asked the state government to remain in continued contact with investors
Tarun Sharma
Dec 2, 2020 / 04:17 PM IST
Yogi Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on December 2, met India’s major defence players like L&T Defence, Mahindra Defence, Hinduja Group and Siemens to discuss investments in the defence corridor.

Speaking on the defence corridor in the meeting held in Mumbai, Yogi Adityanath said six nodes had been developed in Aligarh, Agra, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Kanpur and Lucknow.

Recently, India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh - reviewing the progress of implementation of the MoUs signed for the Defence Corridor - asked the state government to remain in continued contact with investors and take prompt action on their suggestions and resolving their problems, if any.

Yogi on Film City

Yogi mentioned that the authorities had met with industry players and understood their requirement for a Film City.

The UP CM also responded to Maharashtra Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray’s comments that no one could “come to Maharashtra and take away industries from here”.

This is a competitive world where players can move where they get good facilities, Yogi Adityanath said.

In UP, investments worth more than Rs 3 lakh crore have been made under the Yogi government tenure.
Tarun Sharma
TAGS: #Uttar Pradesh
first published: Dec 2, 2020 04:17 pm

