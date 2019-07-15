App
HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 10:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yogi Adityanath meets Amit Shah as EC prepares to announce bypolls to 11 assembly seats in UP

The meeting assumes importance as 11 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh are set to go to bypolls in the coming days.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah here on July 15. BJP working president J P Nadda also joined the meeting later, sources said here.



With the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party ending their alliance, the elections this time will see a triangular contest in most of the seats.

The SP and BSP had formed an alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections which was later called off by Mayawati amid a debate over transfer of vote share. The BSP won 15 seats from zero, while the SP remained stuck at five.

The bypolls to 11 assembly seats will be held as the sitting MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha while the vacancy in Hamirpur was caused due to the disqualification of BJP legislator Ashok Kumar Singh Chandel following his conviction in a murder case.

The assembly constituencies that fell vacant following the election of sitting MLAs as MPs are Manikpur, Iglas (SC), Zaidpur (SC), Gangoh, Balha (SC), Rampur, Jalalpur, Pratapgarh, Lucknow Cantonment, Govindnagar and Tundla (SC).
First Published on Jul 15, 2019 10:42 pm

