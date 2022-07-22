English
    Yogi Adityanath launches scheme for cashless medical benefit for state employees, pensioners

    Under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya State Employees Cashless Medical Scheme, the eligible people will get cashless medical facilities at government-run institutions, medical colleges and hospitals without any financial limit, according to a government statement.

    PTI
    July 22, 2022 / 06:40 AM IST
    UP election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav launched an attack on Yogi Adityanath on Twitter.

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scheme to provide cashless medical facility to more than 75 lakh people including 22 lakh state government employees, pensioners and their dependents.

    Also, cashless medical facilities up to Rs 5 lakh will be available at hospitals empanelled under the under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. Launching the scheme at an event here, the CM said a State Health Card would be provided to the eligible employee and pensioners.

    An action plan should be prepared so that they can download their State Health Card on their own and get the benefit of cashless medical treatment in government or empanelled hospitals, he said.

    According to an official statement, the CM said that under the 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana' Ayushman Bharat, medical insurance cover up to Rs 5 lakh is being provided to poor families.

    He said Antyodaya (poorest of the poor) families of the state are being provided medical insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh under the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana. Besides, medical insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh is also being provided to the registered workers of Construction Workers Welfare Board, he said.

    Adityanath said that in its previous tenure itself, his government had instructed the department concerned to prepare an action plan to provide cashless medical facilities to state government employees.
    PTI
    Tags: #cashless medical benefit #Current Affairs #India #Yogi Adityanath
    first published: Jul 22, 2022 06:40 am
