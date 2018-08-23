App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 10:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yogi Adityanath govt to restore provision for anticipatory bail in UP after 40 years

This provision was applied by then CM Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna to rein in protests against the Congress Party.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

After 40 years, the provision of anticipatory bail in Uttar Pradesh, which was repealed during Emergency by then chief minister Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna, will be restored. Bahuguna had repealed the provision to rein in protests against the Congress.

According to Times of India, for the last 40 years, people apprehending arrest were required to file a petition in the high court and in case of an appeal they had to move the Supreme Court. Both the options were costly and time consuming.

The bill for restoring the anticipatory bail provision in the code of criminal procedure (CrPC) in UP has been approved by the state cabinet. The amendment is likely to be tabled in the House soon. Once passed, the bill will be sent to the President of India for his consent.

related news

Congress leader Ram Krishna Diwedi, the home minister in the Bahuguna government told the paper, “I don’t exactly recall the reason, but it was repealed during Emergency when Bahuguna was CM.”

UP saw most of the protests during the Emergency against the Congress, hence, the provision was implemented to arrest opposition leaders.

"A new CrPC was implemented in 1974, and the anticipatory bail law was repealed in 1976. All other states have this law, except UP," said Advocate I B Singh. In 2010, the government had passed a bill and sent it to the President, but it was sent back with suggestions of some modifications.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 10:13 pm

tags #CM Yogi Adityantah #Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) #Trending News #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.