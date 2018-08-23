Yogi Adityanath govt to restore provision for anticipatory bail in UP after 40 years

Moneycontrol News

After 40 years, the provision of anticipatory bail in Uttar Pradesh, which was repealed during Emergency by then chief minister Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna, will be restored. Bahuguna had repealed the provision to rein in protests against the Congress.

According to Times of India, for the last 40 years, people apprehending arrest were required to file a petition in the high court and in case of an appeal they had to move the Supreme Court. Both the options were costly and time consuming.

The bill for restoring the anticipatory bail provision in the code of criminal procedure (CrPC) in UP has been approved by the state cabinet. The amendment is likely to be tabled in the House soon. Once passed, the bill will be sent to the President of India for his consent.

Congress leader Ram Krishna Diwedi, the home minister in the Bahuguna government told the paper, “I don’t exactly recall the reason, but it was repealed during Emergency when Bahuguna was CM.”

UP saw most of the protests during the Emergency against the Congress, hence, the provision was implemented to arrest opposition leaders.

"A new CrPC was implemented in 1974, and the anticipatory bail law was repealed in 1976. All other states have this law, except UP," said Advocate I B Singh. In 2010, the government had passed a bill and sent it to the President, but it was sent back with suggestions of some modifications.