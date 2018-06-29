App
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 07:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yogi Adityanath government goes the corporate way; to hire event firm for Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya

The state government said the objective of the programme is to develop Ayodhya as a tourism spot.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ayodhya is set to witness a glittering Diwali as the UP government is planning a grand scale celebration on the banks of river Saryu.

The UP Department of Tourism intends to take services of an event management firm for the overall conceptualisation, execution and on-ground management of all events of Deepotsav 2018 at Ayodhya, to ensure the event is “well-managed on-ground”, as per a report in The Economic Times.

The department is also looking for  “at least five new and innovative ideas aligned with the theme of the event” which can be included in the series of events. The celebrations are expected to be on the lines of popular water shows staged in Sentosa Island, Singapore.

According to the proposal, Ayodhya city will be decked up for three days from November 5 for ‘Deepotsav’ celebrations, with street décor and lighting, “visually appealing and theme-based installations” at various locations to exhibit the essence of Diwali, a ‘shobha yatra’ (street procession) through the city with multiple tableaus and an LED recreation of ‘Ram durbar’ (Ram’s palace) for the ‘rajyabhishek’ (coronation) of Lord Ram at the Ram Katha Park by the CM.

All monuments in the city will be lit up and a ‘maha (grand) aarti’ and lighting of thousands of earthen lamps will be done on the Saryu banks. A senior dignitary of South Korea is expected as the chief guest at the event.

The decision to bring an event management firm on board this time to assist the state tourism department indicates that the government wants the celebrations to be grander and glitch-free. The state government said the objective of the programme is to develop Ayodhya as a tourism spot.
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 07:41 pm

tags #Ayodhya #India #Trending News #Yogi Adityanath

