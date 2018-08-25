App
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2018 05:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yogi Adityanath expresses grief over loss of life in Bijnor boat capsize incident

The CM also directed officials to ensure adequate medical treatment is administered to those injured in the incident, the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of life in the boat capsize tragedy in Bijnor and directed officials to undertake relief and rescue work at war footing.

He has also directed officials to ensure adequate medical treatment is administered to those injured in the incident, the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement today.

Yesterday, a woman died and nine other people were missing after a boat capsized in the Ganga near Rajarampur village in Bijnor. There were 27 people on the boat.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of life in the boat capsize tragedy. He has directed the district magistrate to make available a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the family members of the deceased within 24 hours," it said.

The chief minister while reviewing the works pertaining to flood control today also said "public interest" and "local needs" must be kept in mind when framing any flood- control related project.

He also directed that dredging of rivers in the state should be ensured, and there should be an effective mechanism for monitoring flood control and relief works. Laxity of any kind in flood control and relief works will not be tolerated, Adityanath said.
First Published on Aug 25, 2018 05:45 pm

