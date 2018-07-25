Yogi Adityanath becomes the first CM to visit all 75 districts of UP in 16 months

With his visit to Hathras on Monday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has become the first UP CM to visit al the 75 districts of the state in 16 months, according to the claims by the state BJP .

Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stones for 34 development schemes amounting to Rs 156 crore, during his visit to Hathras.

BJP spokesman Manish Shukla said in a report by The Times of India that for the first time in India, not just UP, any state chief minister has managed to cover every district in such a short period of time. In Shukla’s words, Yogi Adityanath is the first CM, to take a ground reality check of all the schemes launched by his government.

A senior official quoted in the report said that the records of visits by previous chief ministers of UP were not available and the number of districts in UP also saw an increase to 75 in 2011.

Looking at earlier CMs, Akhilesh Yadav never visited Noida and Greater Noida during his tenure from 2012 to 2017, however inaugurated big projects for NCR from his Lucknow residence. There were speculations that Akhilesh Yadav avoided Noida due to a superstition that anyone who visits the district loses the post of CM.

Rajnath Singh also skipped a visit to Noida, during his term from 2000 to 2002. Mulayam Singh Yadav though visited Noida in 2003 and hasn’t seen the CM post his tenure end in 2007. Mayawati when CM visited the place to inaugurate the Metro service in 2011 but faced a disastrous defeat later in 2012.

Yogi Adityanath seems to have broken to jinx it seems, however, he did lose consecutive elections in the state post his visit to Noida and Greater Noida in December.