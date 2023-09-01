Yogi Adityanath asks officials to start work on state green hydrogen policy

Adityanath gave these directions at a meeting with the officials of UP NEDA (UP New and Renewable Energy Development Agency) in Lucknow at his official residence.

To encourage clean and green energy production sources in Uttar Pradesh in view of global warming and climate change, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to prepare an effective draft for the UP Green Hydrogen Policy-2023.

The chief minister instructed the officials to prepare an effective draft by consulting the stakeholders working in this area so that investors and users can get maximum benefit from the policy, an official statement issued here said.

During the meeting, the chief minister said that green hydrogen, being a clean energy and industrial fuel, would prove helpful in achieving the goal of net zero. In this case, the department should draft an effective policy after carefully examining the Government of India's green hydrogen policy, he said.

"Water plays an important role in the production of green hydrogen. In Uttar Pradesh, there are many rivers. We can take advantage of this and become the largest green hydrogen producer in the country," he said.

He directed the department to coordinate with the Irrigation Department, create water reserves near small and big rivers in the state, and use rainwater to produce green hydrogen.

Instructions were given to support firms producing green hydrogen energy by offering them the greatest incentives.

The chief minister said that during the Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2023, the state received investment proposals worth Rs 2.73 lakh crore from 20 companies to set up units in the green hydrogen sector.

"This will create job opportunities for more than 60,000 people. The state government is committed to honestly implementing all the MOUs signed in GIS-2023. In such a situation, to fix our accountability, we have to implement the Green Hydrogen Policy as soon as possible," he said.

In light of this, encouraging green hydrogen/ammonia production, market development, and demand aggregation should be prioritized in the draft of the UP Green Hydrogen Policy 2023, he said.