App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 05:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yogi Adityanath asks for special emphasis on health services in 10 districts of UP

Adityanath said reports should be taken from district magistrates and chief medical officers of those districts where health services were not up to expectations and steps should be taken steps on a priority basis to improve them.

PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to give special emphasis to health services in 10 districts of the state and said steps should be taken on priority to improve these facilities, if needed. In a meeting with senior officers, the chief minister asked for special attention to the health services in Agra, Meerut, Aligarh, Moradabad, Kanpur Nagar, Firozabad, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Basti, an official statement issued here said.

Adityanath said reports should be taken from district magistrates and chief medical officers of those districts where health services were not up to expectations and steps should be taken steps on a priority basis to improve them.

He expressed satisfaction over the rise in testing capacity to 15,000 per day, and said this should be increased further. Mortality rate should be checked, he added.

Close

The chief minister also asked for a medical review of the deaths from coronavirus infection so as to improve its treatment. He called for making the surveillance system more effective by further activating the monitoring committees in rural and urban areas.

related news

He directed that development schemes of the Centre and the state government should be implemented, saying on one hand, this would provide employment to the labourers and workers, and on the other, it would help in 'Navnirman' of Uttar Pradesh.

Adityanath asked all commissioners to review the development schemes in their districts while also looking into the progress of these initiatives before the lockdown came into effect.

He asked them to hold regular dialogues with the DMs on the implementation of development schemes.

Stressing on strict compliance of social distancing norms, the chief minister said it should be ensured that people use face masks and that police patrolling continues.

It should also be seen that there is no crowding at any place, the CM ordered.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Webinar 'Mastering the Remote Work Experience', brought to you by Microsoft on 16th June. Register Now!

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 04:59 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Australia won't be intimidated in row with China: PM Scott Morrison

Australia won't be intimidated in row with China: PM Scott Morrison

Lloyds Bank fined $81 million for overcharging mortgage customers

Lloyds Bank fined $81 million for overcharging mortgage customers

GSK is world's largest vaccine maker. Yet it has been tame with its COVID-19 strategy

GSK is world's largest vaccine maker. Yet it has been tame with its COVID-19 strategy

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.