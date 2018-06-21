Yoga India's gift to world: Suresh Prabhu

The fourth International Day of Yoga was celebrated across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, with Union Minister Suresh Prabhu saying that yoga is India's gift to the world.

Students, government officials, defence personnel, police officials and people from various quarters enthusiastically participated in the yoga day celebrations held across the Tamil Nadu.

After attending a Yoga Day celebrations at a private college near Chennai, Pradhu said it was the best form of exercise and exhorted people to practise yoga everyday for their own well-being.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking yoga all over the world through International Yoga Day.

Later, in a tweet, the Union Minister said, "#Yoga is path to holistic wellness. It is India's gift to the world."

"Yoga is the path to a healthy and blissful life, a legacy of our ancient illuminated minds. Let us embrace and share this wonderful way of life with everyone. #InternationalYogaDay (sic)," he said.

State BJP leaders, including Tamilisai Soundararajan, joined Prabhu in the celebrations.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit inaugurated a yoga day celebration at the Raj Bhavan here, while about 1,800 members of the police attended a Yoga session in the city. Senior party leader and Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan held a special Yoga session at Nagercoil in Kanyakumari district.

In Puduchery, Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti performed yoga and meditation along with the Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on the Beach Road here.

Addressing the participants, Jyoti underscored the importance and relevance of yoga to augment the health of individuals.