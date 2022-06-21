Yoga India's gift to humanity, holistic approach to health: President Ram Nath Kovind

Yoga is India's gift to humantiy and it is a holistic approach to health and well-being, balancing mind, body and soul, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Tuesday, greeting people on the International Yoga Day. He also asked everyone to make Yoga a part of their daily life & experience its benefits.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan has also shared pictures of the President practising Yoga along with others on Twitter.