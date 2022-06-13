English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Yoga has gained tremendous popularity globally: PM Modi

    People from different walks of life including leaders, CEOs, sportspersons and actors regularly practice yoga and talk about how it has helped them, he said in a tweet.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 13, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST
    Image: Reuters/ Pawan Kumar

    Image: Reuters/ Pawan Kumar

    Ahead of the eighth International Yoga Day on June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that yoga has gained tremendous popularity globally.

    People from different walks of life including leaders, CEOs, sportspersons and actors regularly practice yoga and talk about how it has helped them, he said in a tweet.

    Modi also posted a video which highlighted various details and benefits of the ancient Indian practice, and also carried snippets of his remarks at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.

    Subsequently, June 21 was adopted as the International Yoga Day.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #yoga
    first published: Jun 13, 2022 09:15 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.