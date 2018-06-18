App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 09:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yoga ensures wellness, peace of mind: PM Modi

In a video message posted on his Twitter handle, the prime minister said yoga is one of the most precious gifts given by the ancient Indian sages to humankind.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Ahead of the fourth Yoga Day celebrations on June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said it makes people better individuals in thought, action, knowledge and devotion. He also said that yoga is not just a set of exercises that keeps the body fit, it is a "passport" to health assurance and a key to fitness and wellness.

In a video message posted on his Twitter handle, the prime minister said yoga is one of the most precious gifts given by the ancient Indian sages to humankind.

"Yoga is not only what you practise in the morning. Doing your day-to-day activities with diligence and complete awareness is a form of yoga as well," he said.

Free from illness, a path to wellness -- that is the path of yoga, he said.

related news

"...it teaches us to see others the same as ourselves, yoga makes us better individuals in thought, action, knowledge and devotion," he said.

He said the set of exercises bring about oneness among the mind, body and intellect. "We begin to understand ourselves much better, which also makes us understand others better."

Referring to the "problems of modern lifestyle", he said that people suffer from stress-related ailments and also lifestyle- related diseases such as diabetes and hyper-tension.

"Stress and depression have become silent killers," he said.

He said, in a world of excess, yoga promises restraint and balance.

"In a world suffering from mental stress, yoga promises calm; in a distracted world, yoga helps focus; in a world of fear, yoga promises hope, strength and courage," he said in his message.

He said yoga offers a solution to ailments and practising it helps combat stress and find peace.

On June 21, he will lead a massive mass yoga event in Dehradun.
First Published on Jun 18, 2018 09:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Prime Minister #yoga

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.